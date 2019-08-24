A man who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempting to kill his wife in Dubuque now is seeking a competency evaluation at the state’s expense.
Clifford B. Smiley, 52, now an inmate at Anamosa State Penitentiary, argued in a petition that he should not have been allowed to plead guilty to attempted murder in August 2018. He claimed he was “bipolar, off his medication and addicted to heroin.”
An Iowa District Court Judge recently granted Smiley’s request for a competency evaluation. But prosecutors are protesting the decision, arguing that the Iowa Medical Classification Center’s charter does not permit evaluations after criminal proceedings are complete.
“Furthermore, it may present a conflict of interest for Department of Corrections medical personnel to both provide psychological services to an inmate and to perform a competency evaluation in a post-conviction action,” prosecutors wrote in a resistance to the order filed this week.
Smiley’s charges stem from an April 1, 2018, incident in the parking lot of Fas Mart, 2175 Central Ave. Pamela Smiley, 48, was found with five stab wounds to her neck and chest.
Witnesses at the scene identified Clifford Smiley as the attacker. When he was interviewed by police, Clifford Smiley said he saw another man at his estranged wife’s home, which upset him.
As the pair walked to a nearby gas station, Clifford Smiley “snapped” and stabbed Pamela Smiley repeatedly, according to court documents. She was treated at a nearby hospital and recovered from her wounds, though medical personnel said the injuries could have been fatal.
In July 2018, Clifford Smiley was set to plead guilty to attempting to kill his wife. But the plea hearing was derailed when he said, “If I (had) thought of killing her she would’ve been dead.”
During a second attempt at a plea hearing in August, Smiley still denied attempting to kill his wife, but accepted an Alford plea to avoid a longer prison sentence.
Smiley in March filed for post-conviction relief, arguing that he was “railroaded” into taking the plea deal by his public defender.
Smiley’s attorney argued “he should have undergone this evaluation (at the time of the criminal proceeding).”
“However, it was never done,” wrote Stuart Hoover, Smiley’s attorney.
District Court Judge Monica Wittig this month approved Smiley’s request. But prosecutors this week filed a motion to reconsider.
If Smiley seeks a professional evaluation, he should hire someone to perform it at his own expense, prosecutor Richard Kirkendall wrote in the motion.
But Smiley’s attorney argued that as a prisoner, Smiley is “indigent, so it is appropriate for this evaluation to be paid at state expense.”