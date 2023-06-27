Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DYERSVILLE, Iowa – A local foundation is set to begin its latest grant process.
The Dyersville Area Community Foundation will begin accepting grant applications on July 15, according to an online announcement.
Nonprofit organizations in Dyersville, Earlville, Farley, Luxemburg, New Vienna, Petersburg and Worthington are eligible to apply.
Applications must be submitted online by Aug. 31.
The application and guidelines are available at dbqfoundation.org/dacf.
Call Michelle Grover at 319-269-6432 for more information.
