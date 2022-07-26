June sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Jason P. Cullen, 50; assault; Dec. 26; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Loyd B. Beesecker III, 51; assault; June 10; five-day jail sentence and $500 fine.
- Charlotte R. Blount, 40; child endangerment and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; Nov. 16; 365-day suspended jail sentence.
- Gregg D. Coombs, 43; assault; Feb. 20; 30-day jail sentence.
- Brandon J. Dole, 35; third-degree criminal mischief; Sept. 27; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 fine.
- Chad M. Duve, 38; possession of a controlled substance; May 13; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Johnathan D. Ervin, 23; unlawful possession of prescription drug; Feb. 21; 10-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Alexanderia D. Evans, 24; assault; Feb. 13; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Dane J. Freiburger, 28; possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 7; four-month jail sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Robert D. Harris, 26; first-degree harassment; Dec. 14; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Martin L. Hunter, 51; domestic assault; May 7; 365-day suspended jail sentence $430 fine and batterer program.
- Justin R. Jentz, 39; child endangerment; Jan. 13, 2017; 10-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Angela M. Jobe Johnston, 41; assault; March 19; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $105 suspended fine.
- Darwin L. Johnson, 46; domestic assault; Oct. 18, 2019; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and batterer program.
- Darwin L. Johnson, 46; third-degree theft; May 11, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Ryan L. Jones, 29; assault; Jan. 1; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Franly T. Kobin, 31; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Sept. 2; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Tony J. Lester, 42; assault; Oct. 9; 365-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Daishaun X. Linder Brown, 20; first-degree harassment; Sept. 14, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Jaquelline R. McCreight, 35; two counts of child endangerment; May 29; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Vickie L. McMullen, 57; assault; May 9; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Nicholas E.A. Ploessl, 31; false imprisonment; Feb. 11; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- John A. Pruitt, 38; forgery; July 19, 2021; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Dangelo D. Ross, 23; possession of a controlled substance; Dec. 24; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Tavian R. Schuster, 25; third-degree theft; Dec. 14; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 fine and two years of probation.
- Brandon M. Thornton, 19; third-degree theft; May 18, 2021; deferred judgment, two years of probation and suspended civil penalty.
- John F. Turner III, 22; assault; Sept. 26, 2020; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $105 fine.
- John F. Turner III, 22; assault; Jan. 12, 2021; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Johnny T. Webb Jr., 45; assault; March 17; five-day jail sentence.
- Amber L. Wentz, 37; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; April 29; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- David L. Jackson Jr., 28; first-degree harassment; April 13, 2012; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Zoie A. Brimmer, 20; assault on persons in certain occupations; May 23; 365-day jail sentence, with 315 days suspended, $430 fine and two years of probation.
- Antoinia R.R. Baker, 25; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Feb. 16; 122-day jail sentence, with 120 days suspended, and $855 suspended fine.
- Kenneth R. Bowland, 35; domestic assault; April 4; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Zoie A. Brimmer, 20; two counts of first-degree harassment; Dec. 2 and 7; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Zoie A. Brimmer, 20; assault; 365-day jail sentence, with 300 days suspended, $430 fine and two years of probation.
- Ricardo A. Campa, 23; domestic assault; March 19; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Jennifer L. Daniels, 42; forgery; May 26, 2021; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation and $1,025 fine.
- William Davis IV, 29; domestic assault; April 7; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, $1,250 fine and batterer program.
- Cainyeh P. Dominguez, 22; third-degree burglary; Dec. 9, 2019; deferred judgment, five years of probation and suspended civil penalty.
- Traci L. Heacock, 48; third-degree theft; Jan. 19; two-year prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Traci L. Heacock, 48; third-degree theft; Jan. 13; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Anthony E. Latorre, 50; domestic assault and violation of no-contact order; April 14 and May 9; 365-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Joseph L. Macon, 30; forgery; April 2, 2020; 365-day jail sentence, with 357 days suspended, and $855 fine.
- Robyn L. McIntyre, 49; child endangerment; Sept. 19; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Jonathan J. Mueller Sr., 37; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; two-year prison sentence and $855 fine.
- Nathan L. Scott, 40; possession of a controlled substance; April 29; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Danny D. Woodcox, 28; assault; Oct. 5; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Tremell L.R. Watts, 44; domestic assault; Dec. 2; nine-day jail sentence, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Jerome J. Johnson, 22; forgery; Feb. 15; deferred judgment, one year of probation and $1,025 fine.