Wisconsin officials say the construction of a 34-mile portion of a transmission line in Grant County could result in the deaths of endangered snails and frogs and threatened leafhopper insects.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said it intends to issue a permit that would enable the “incidental taking” of the rare species during the construction of the Cardinal Hickory-Creek transmission line, according to a press release.
The $492 million Cardinal Hickory-Creek project is a joint undertaking of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative. The 102-mile line would stretch from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis.
“Incidental taking” refers to the unintentional deaths of endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the overall population of the species at risk, the release stated.
The presence of the state-threatened wing snaggletooth and state-endangered leafhopper and Blanchard’s cricket frog has been confirmed within the vicinity of the project site, and DNR staff have concluded that project planners will minimize impacts to the species by adhering to conservation measures. The DNR also believes the project will provide enough benefit to public health, safety or welfare to justify possible deaths.
For additional information or to make a comment about the proposal, contact Stacy Rowe before Nov. 10. She can be reached at stacy.rowe@wi.gov, 608-228-9796 or by mail: Wisconsin DNR, c/o Stacy Rowe, NH/6, 101 S. Webster St. Madison, WI 53707.