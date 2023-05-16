PEOSTA, Iowa — Fourteen-year-old Donna Lewis had a bit of a crush on 17-year-old Ken Smith when both were members of the youth group at Center Grove Methodist Church in Dubuque, but Donna didn’t think Ken knew she existed.
“He had a girlfriend,” said Donna Smith, now 81, of Peosta. “But I would go to his baseball games. And I went to his high school graduation. But I didn’t think he cared about me.”
Ken, now 84, begged to differ.
“She was going to chase me all the time,” he said. “I finally decided to ask her out.”
That first date at a local roller rink almost didn’t happen.
“The cows got out,” said Donna, who was raised on a farm. “My dad yelled at me to come and help. I was a muddy, dirty mess when (Ken) got there, and I had to get cleaned up. He jokes that he could have just taken my older sister out, but he waited patiently.”
Lucky for Ken, Donna enjoyed going to watch him play ball, since much of their courtship was spent at local baseball diamonds.
“We went to a lot of fastpitch softball games because Ken was a pitcher for several teams,” Donna said. “Sometimes we’d hit a couple of different tournaments in different towns on the same day.”
Ken and Donna got engaged over Christmas in 1958, and set May 20, 1959, as their wedding date. Donna was a senior in high school.
“My parents had to go with us to the courthouse to sign for our marriage license,” Donna said. “And I had to get special permission from (Dubuque) Senior (High School) since graduation was a couple of weeks after the wedding.”
Ken and Donna got married at Grandview Methodist Church. They share an anniversary date with several other family members, including Donna’s grandparents, parents, two aunts, an uncle and Ken and Donna’s daughter. Ken and Donna will celebrate their 64th anniversary this week.
“Each year we had a big family gathering on the Sunday closest to May 20 (to celebrate anniversaries),” Donna said. “There are not as many now, but we still try to get together.”
After a northern Wisconsin honeymoon, the couple rented an upstairs apartment from Donna’s parents and began their married life together.
Ken had started working for Zwack Printing while he was in high school, and Donna was a teller and secretary at Dubuque Savings & Loan.
“We were young and in love and had $200 in the bank,” Donna said. “We had a new blue 1958 Ford with shiny spinners on the wheels and our names on the back bumper in big red letters. What else did we need?”
Ken had customized the Ford as a surprise for Donna, who made no secret that his old pickup truck was not her favorite way to be seen around town.
“That truck was how I won her over,” Ken joked.
“Oh it was awful,” Donna added. “But sometimes people still say how they remember seeing that Ford with our names on the back.”
In 1961, Ken was drafted into the Army. The couple moved to Ken’s duty station in Lawton, Okla., where, after three months, he received orders to report to Schwetzingen, Germany.
“Our agreement was that I would go back to my job at Dubuque Savings & Loan and save money so we could build a house when Ken got back,” Donna said. “But as the train was leaving, he yelled out the window, ‘I’ll see if I can get you there.’”
Ken did get Donna to Germany, where the couple lived on the third floor of a home in Plankstadt.
“We traveled whenever we could,” Donna said. “We visited Austria, Holland, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Liechtenstein, Switzerland. We crossed Checkpoint Charlie into East Berlin and went skiing in Berchtesgaden. We did a lot.”
Their son Dennis was born in Germany, and Donna returned to the states with him six months before Ken’s enlistment was up. The couple built a home on Asbury Road where, along with Dennis, they raised their son Kevin and their daughter, Marsha Bertram.
Eventually, as the city of Dubuque grew outward along Asbury Road, the couple decided to build a new home in Peosta, where they have been for over 20 years.
Ken and Donna also have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and especially love their time spent babysitting great-granddaughters Rilynn, 3, and Vivian, 17 months.
Ken moved on from Zwack Printing to the Telegraph Herald, starting as a printer’s apprentice in the composing and lithography departments and retiring 38 years later as the nighttime supervisor. After years as a stay-at-home mom, Donna began a work-at-home bookkeeping position for NuLook Kitchens. She retired last year.
Marsha, of Mineral Point, Wis., remembers parents who were respectful and who presented a united front, no matter what.
“Whenever one of us got in trouble, there was no playing one parent against the other,” she said. “They always were together on that.”
Marsha said her parents volunteered with their church, Center Grove Methodist, and if you saw one, the other was bound to be nearby.
“They did things together,” she said. “Whether it was a soup supper or an auction, if you saw one, you’d see both.”
Marsha also remembers that her parents didn’t argue.
“We never heard them fight,” she said. “I remember when I met my husband, he’d say, ‘You’re supposed to argue or else it’s boring.’ I thought, ‘Well, this is very different.’”
Ken and Donna both concurred with their daughter that there were very few arguments.
“Disagreements once in a while,” Ken said. “But no, we never fought.”
Since retiring, Ken and Donna have enjoyed traveling and continuing to volunteer with their church, where Ken takes care of the grounds and Donna plays the organ every Sunday. Ken enjoys golfing, while Donna still gets together with friends to play bridge.
The couple said their sense of humor and faith in God is what has kept them grounded.
“If you ask Ken what the secret to our long marriage is, he will immediately tell you, just say, ‘Yes, dear,’” Donna said.
Ken doesn’t completely disagree.
“You just have to get along,” he said. “It’s that simple. We’ve had a good life together.”
