PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A senior meal program in Platteville is looking for a new home ahead of the demolition of its current location, which it shares with the local senior center.
Both programs currently operate out of OE Gray Early Learning Center, which will be razed later this year to make space for the city’s new fire station. All current tenants must leave by the end of March.
While the city has a plan for its senior center, the county’s Aging and Disability Resource Center meal site in Platteville has yet to find a new location. The free meal program provides lunches for those 60 years of age and older.
“Nothing is definite yet, and we’re still trying to figure it all out,” Grant County ADRC Aging Programs Coordinator Courtney Brookhart said Tuesday. “... We’ve looked at a couple other facilities, but it’s hard because we’re making 80 or so meals there (every weekday).”
Platteville Common Council members in November approved plans to renovate the first floor of City Hall to make space for the Senior Center in preparation for OE Gray’s demolition. That plan did not include a contingency for the ADRC’s Platteville meal site, which currently shares space with the senior center for food preparation and distribution.
Interim City Manager Nicola Maurer said there were initial discussions about finding space for the meal program at City Hall, but it eventually was determined there was not enough room available to meet ADRC’s needs.
Brookhart said the program has had difficulty finding a suitable replacement location that offers enough space for food preparation, storage and packaging. The Platteville location is the largest of the county’s senior meal sites.
“We have a big commercial dishwasher, a three-compartment sink, two stoves (and several other appliances),” Brookhart said. “It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is a lot after you put it all together with enough space so people aren’t on top of each other.”
Most of the prepared meals are delivered by volunteers to homebound older adults who rely on the daily deliveries, though some people eat their meals at the senior center. Brookhart said the search also is on for potential short-term locations to ensure home deliveries continue in the short term if a permanent location cannot be found by the March deadline.
While expressing regret that the county’s meal program would not make the move with the center, Platteville Senior Center manager Ally Shanahan did not express concern it would affect senior center attendance.
She added that construction is going well at City Hall, thanks in part to a $50,000 donation last month from one of the center’s volunteers. The new space will include craft and exercise rooms, as well as a community space and coffee bar.
“We do recognize that not having the meal site will be an inconvenience for people … but at the same time we are working to make sure that our senior center is the best it can be,” Shanahan said.
