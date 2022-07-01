To watch Bob Ressler perform onstage was something akin to magic.
The longtime Dubuque-area resident made a name for himself locally in multiple popular bands. A skilled guitarist, Bob could play with just about anyone and threw himself into every song.
“I can remember, the guitar solo would start, and people would stop talking and start looking, and I would, too, even though I knew exactly how it was going to sound because it sounded magical,” said Bob’s sister Linda Ressler.
Bob died on May 1 at the age of 53, following a battle with liver cancer.
He was born on Nov. 11, 1968, to Elmer and Mary Ressler. Bob grew up in Epworth, Iowa, the ninth of the couple’s 10 children.
Music was a constant in Bob’s life from the start. Mary played the piano and organ and performed locally, and she always had her kids singing around the piano. As the kids got older, they went on to start their own bands and musical acts.
“Bob couldn’t help but be a musician,” said his brother Tom Ressler.
In eighth grade, Bob started learning to play the guitar with a few pointers from his brother Randy. It didn’t take long before Bob’s skill exceeded that of his brother.
“Within six months, he was as good as any adult guitarist in the tri-state area,” said his sister Amy Ressler. “He just went from zero to 60 so fast with the guitar.”
Bob had a flair for performing at a young age, whether dressing up to emcee a show at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Epworth or playing with his sister Becky Buckrop in the cellar and pretending they were at a speakeasy.
“That’s probably what made Bob fun — he had a really good imagination,” Becky said.
A sensitive child who struggled with dyslexia, Bob was bullied when he was young. He attended Western Dubuque High School but dropped out before graduating, though he later would get his GED.
Even amid challenges, Bob was resourceful. When the world was too much, he could retreat into music and deflect with comedy.
After a brief marriage ended in divorce, Bob moved to Chicago, where he attended college; performed in bands and plays and at open mic events; and honed his skills as a blues player.
“He could play anything, but he really excelled in blues,” Amy said.
Bob returned to the Dubuque area several years later and largely spent the rest of his life there.
He played in several bands from his teenage years on, including Brews Brothers, Derty Rice, Betty and the Headlights, Lost Image and The Pez.
His longest-running, most successful gig was with the Lonely Goats, with which he spent 14 years playing and traveling.
“We were like a family, a band of brothers,” said Jimmy Berg, the group’s drummer. “We could tell each other the real, honest truth and move on with our lives and be as close as we ever were.”
Jimmy’s wife, Amanda Kevern, spent more than a decade performing with the band as a belly dancer. Bob acted as something of a big brother to her.
“He was extremely intelligent, but he wasn’t pompous about it,” Amanda said. “He always kind of surprised you with it. … His warmth and kindness along with his wisdom was a really good combination for welcoming people who want to talk to him.”
For several years, Bob and his sister Gladys Ressler ran weekly open mic nights at The Blu Room in Dubuque. The events drew both seasoned musicians and budding performers. Bob always was supportive of younger musicians who came and offered them advice.
Addison Aronson was a sophomore in high school when he started learning the guitar, and he soon started coming to the open mic nights. It was there that he played in front of people for the first time and started getting to know Bob.
Addison said watching Bob perform and talking with him helped shape him as a musician.
“When he picked up a guitar and started playing it, he was lost in his own world,” he said. “He always immersed himself in every song, no matter how many times he’d played it.”
Bob’s passion was music, and he held various jobs to help pay the bills, working as a delivery driver or a barista or in media technology. Sometimes, when money was tight, he would move in with a family member.
“He played music for love and earned what he had to do to do that,” Linda said.
Bob also volunteered with Great Midwestern Educational Theatre Co., a project of Amy and Linda that uses arts programming as an educational tool for young people.
He had roles in the organization’s productions and led storytelling workshops with Amy. He was active in the organization’s Frogwarts School of Wizardry summer camp and took over cooking duties there after his mother died.
“His absolute favorite part of the year were the two weeks we spent at Frogwarts,” Linda said. “He loved the kids. He loved interacting with the kids. They loved interacting with him.”
Bob started dealing with stomach issues in early 2021, continuing until he eventually wound up in the emergency room in December. He was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer. The disease had metastasized into his lungs.
Bob had lived in Amy’s house since the COVID-19 pandemic. After his diagnosis, his girlfriend, Angie Lambert, a nurse, moved in to care for him.
“The end of his life was made peacefully possible because of her,” Amy said. “She was his constant companion but also a very experienced nurse.”
Bob was determined to fight the cancer, but eventually doctors told him the treatments were not working.
It was less than a year after bandmate Mike Ironside also died of cancer. After Mike’s death, a group of musicians gathered at his celebration of life and reflected on how much Mike would have loved to have been there.
Bob decided he would like to be around for his own celebration of life. Family and friends quickly put together what Bob termed a living wake at Council Hill Station near Scales Mound, Ill.
Hundreds of people turned out, including family and musicians from The Blu Room and old bands.
Bob kicked off the event by singing John Prine’s “Please Don’t Bury Me.” Attendees spent the rest of the day playing all manner of music for Bob.
“At one point, he said to me, ‘It’s like I already went to heaven,’” Linda said.
Bob died two weeks later at home. His siblings came to visit throughout the day, and Amy, Linda and Angie were there when he took his last breath.
“It was beautiful,” Linda said.
