LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Authorities said Monday that an intoxicated driver caused a crash that left four people injured Friday in Grant County.

Marcia Boyd, 66, of Dodgeville, Wis.; her husband, whose name was not released; Sam Hamra, 35, of Springfield, Ill.; and Carley Reisen, 27, of Montfort; all were taken by ambulance for medical treatment after the wreck, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Friday on Wisconsin 80 north of Livingston. A press release states that Marcia Boyd was northbound, with her husband as a passenger, when she started slowing to turn into a business driveway. Her vehicle was rear-ended by one driven by Hamra.

The collision pushed the Boyd vehicle across the center line, where it was hit by a southbound vehicle driven by Reisen.

Hamra was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated.

“Additional charges are likely for Hamra, pending a full accident reconstruction,” the release states.

The crash closed the stretch of roadway for about five hours.

