MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Jackson County community again is seeking to secure a place as an overnight stop on RAGBRAI in 2020.
Maquoketa City Council members this week unanimously voted to have the local chamber of commerce submit an application to be a host city. A route announcement party is set for Jan. 25, according to RAGBRAI’s website.
Maquoketa has been a host city for the popular bike ride three times — in 1978, 1994 and 2004. City officials have filed an application to be a host community nearly every year.
Bikers would stay overnight in the city and would have the opportunity to partake in festivities in and around the downtown area.
Cheryl Clark, administrative assistant for the Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce, said hosting thousands of cyclists and event associates brings economic benefits to the city.
“You want to host it because it brings revenue to the city,” she said. “A lot (of riders) go around town, and you have a big party with vendors and music. It’s just good to show off the community.”
The ride, which began in 1973, starts with bicyclists dipping their tires in the Missouri River. After a grueling seven-day ride, they dip their tires in the Mississippi River.
City of Dubuque leaders will seek to be the ride’s final stop in 2020.