An expert panel of law enforcement officials and attorneys provided guidance and clarity Thursday amid evolving laws related to the use of marijuana and cannabis derivative CBD.
More than 75 people gathered at Hotel Julien Dubuque for “Getting into the Weeds,” an event orchestrated by the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President and CEO Molly Grover said changes related to marijuana have been a hot topic in the business community.
“There have been many questions, concerns and confusion regarding the recent legalization of marijuana in Illinois as of Jan. 1, 2020, and its impact on our employers and workplaces,” she said.
CBD STATUS
Local experts also were asked to address the legal status of cannabidiol, a cannabis derivative most commonly referred to as CBD. Throughout the tri-state region, multiple stores offering CBD products have opened within the past year.
From mid-November to mid-December, the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office sent letters to businesses in the county that were selling CBD products, informing them that the sale of those products is illegal under Iowa law.
On Thursday, County Attorney C.J. May III spoke in no uncertain terms about the status of CBD. He said it is a controlled substance that is illegal under Iowa law.
“There is no difference between possessing CBD and possessing a marijuana plant or another part of a marijuana plant” in Iowa, May said.
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing, also a panelist at the event, said state legislators passed laws “without a lot of direction” related to CBD. Such ambiguity put many law enforcement agencies in a difficult spot.
The Dubuque Police Department has focused primarily on educating business owners and urging residents to be careful about what they put in their bodies.
“Right now, it is still illegal to sell any type of CBD in Iowa,” Dalsing said.
RECREATIONAL CHANGES
On Jan. 1, recreational marijuana use became legal in Illinois.
But Dalsing said using marijuana lawfully in that state still could have negative consequences.
He noted that, unlike alcohol, THC remains in a user’s system long after the use of marijuana. That means one could use marijuana legally in Illinois and still have it in their body once they return to Iowa, where recreational marijuana use remains against the law.
This could have serious ramifications in the workplace and in one’s personal life, Dalsing noted. In a worst-case scenario, someone could be involved in a serious or fatal traffic crash when THC is still detectable.
“If you do get in an accident, even if it’s not your fault, and you test positive for THC, you have just taken on a whole new load of civil liability,” he warned.
Dalsing acknowledged that his department doesn’t have the time or resources to track every resident bringing marijuana from Illinois into the state of Iowa.
However, he said the department will pursue anyone bringing large quantities of marijuana across state lines with the intent to sell it to others.
EMPLOYER IMPACTS
Jenny Dazey, operations manager at Servpro of Dubuque, was among many professionals in attendance on Thursday. She said local business officials seek clarity on evolving marijuana laws.
“We wanted to learn about how it would affect our business and if it would change how we are doing things,” Dazey said.
Panelist Darin Harmon, an attorney and managing shareholder at Kintzinger Harmon Konrardy law firm in Dubuque, said he received a high volume of phone calls from businesses inquiring about how legalized marijuana would impact employer drug-testing policies in Iowa.
“As far as Iowa is concerned, Iowa law has not changed, and Iowa’s drug testing statute has not changed,” he said. “If you have a policy in place and you are satisfied with it, that doesn’t have to change.”
Harmon, however, noted that many businesses are struggling to attract workers. He suggested employers should consider how drug testing could impact employee recruitment and retention efforts.
Dan Wellik, vice president and partner with Friedman Group in Dubuque, emphasized that all drug-testing procedures must be applied consistently throughout the company.
“If you have an employee who has worked for you for 15 years and then they test positive, you must terminate them the same way you would an employee who you just hired yesterday,” Wellik explained.
Grover closed the discussion by urging local employers in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois alike to continue seeking information about the changing laws.
“Talk to your attorneys, talk to your insurance agency, consult with the local police department and talk with your county attorney,” she said. “Do your homework and share best practices with one another.”