Audubon Bird Count
Buy Now

Tony Moline spots birds at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center during the Dubuque Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

 Stephen Gassman

It was 20 degrees early Saturday morning, but that didn't deter a dedicated group of citizen scientists from gathering at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center in Dubuque as they prepared to participate in the Audubon Society's annual Christmas Bird Count.

The Dubuque chapter of the society has participated in the count since the 1970s. The count takes place every year from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5, with Audubon chapters nationwide taking part and collecting data.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.