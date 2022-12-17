It was 20 degrees early Saturday morning, but that didn't deter a dedicated group of citizen scientists from gathering at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center in Dubuque as they prepared to participate in the Audubon Society's annual Christmas Bird Count.
The Dubuque chapter of the society has participated in the count since the 1970s. The count takes place every year from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5, with Audubon chapters nationwide taking part and collecting data.
The Dubuque chapter counts birds in five sectors in Dubuque County and the surrounding area, comprising about a 10-mile radius.
Tony Moline, the coordinator of this year's Dubuque count, said the first count took place in 1900, making this year the 123rd count.
"It originally started because a group of conservationists became concerned about the number of birds being killed," he said.
Charles Winterwood, of Dubuque, has participated in the Dubuque count since it began and has coordinated several of the counts. Winterwood said George Crossley, a long-time Audubon Society member and officer and a dedicated bird conservationist, organized the first Dubuque count.
"He was a mentor to me and to a lot of others," he said.
Billed as the largest citizen scientist project in the world, the annual bird count provides information and data to conservationists, researchers, biologists and others who are dedicated to preserving the bird population.
"The information helps scientists determine things like population and migration trends, climate change and habitat changes," Moline said.
Steve Moody, of Dubuque, was a first-time counter this year.
"I thought it would be a fun thing to do," he said.
First-timers are paired up with more experienced bird watchers, who explain how the count works and how to avoid things such as counting the same bird multiple times.
"We start early and do it all day," Winterwood said. "We'll be out here until dark."
Not all counters need to brave the wind and cold, though.
"We have people who count from their cars while driving," Moline said. "We also have bird feeder counters, who count the birds that visit their backyard feeders."
Winterwood and Moline estimated that between on-site counters, driving counters and backyard feeder counters, there were more than two dozen people helping with Saturday's Dubuque count.
"They don't have to be chapter members," Moline said. "Anybody who wants to volunteer to help is welcome."
The Dubuque Audubon Society's next bird count will take place in the spring.
"That one's just for our chapter and just for fun," Winterwood said.
John Miller, of Dubuque, was an on-site observer Saturday who brought along his English setter, Ole.
"He loves coming out here," Miller said. "Sometimes it's much nicer (weather) than this. Sometimes it's much worse. But it's something we really like to do."
