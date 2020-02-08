Dubuque resident Pauline Chilton has announced she is once again running for a seat in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Chilton will campaign as a Republican candidate for the District 99 seat currently held by Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque. James in 2018 defeated Chilton to secure her first two-year term in the Legislature.
Chilton, a 15-year Dubuque resident, received 5,564 votes — compared to James’ 8,476 — in their previous match-up. Chilton said she is taking the lessons learned from the previous election to run a more effective campaign.
“I didn’t know anything about how to campaign,” Chilton said. “Getting out into neighborhoods and talking with people was new to me.”
This time around, Chilton said she feels more confident in reaching out to voters to make her case, and she has a new plan for fundraising.
Chilton said a statehouse seat will help her more effectively advocate for the causes in which she believes. She said she is strongly anti-abortion and pro-gun.
“I believe it is the government’s biggest responsibility to protect the life of its citizens,” Chilton said. “It should ensure that all life is protected.”
Chilton said she intends to help improve the economy by increasing property rights and removing unnecessary regulations that restrict local businesses.
She added that improving education in the state will be a priority. For example, she hopes to introduce more vocational education options to school curricula.
“I would like to see more of the trade skills taught in high school,” Chilton said. “You increase the availability of those courses so that high school students can graduate with a skill that can help them become employed.”
Chilton said she hopes to advocate for rights of people who are victims of domestic violence. She also wants to see the state take action to increase employment and business ownership rates for minorities.
James, meanwhile, said she plans to continue pursuing policies that benefit Dubuque residents.
“I am honored to serve this community,” James said. “I intend to stay focused on working every day to address the hopes and challenges of my constituents, whether or not I have a race.”
Alexis Lundgren, chairwoman of the Dubuque County GOP, said she was thrilled to see Chilton running.
“She is very involved in the community,” Lundgren said. “I think she is a really hard worker, and I think she has a good chance of winning.”
Steve Drahozal, chairman of the Dubuque County Democrats, said he also welcomes Chilton’s candidacy.
“We are fully aware that our ideas can stand up to whatever a Republican nominee can offer,” he said. “I don’t have any question that (James) will return to Des Moines following the election.”