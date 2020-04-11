EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — At 87 years old, Mary Burgmeier has lived through many Easters, but she has never experienced anything like this.
Usually, the East Dubuque resident would spend the holiday weekend with her kids who visit from out of town, and they would all go to Easter Mass. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has brought those traditions to a halt.
“Nobody is coming home and we are going to be here alone,” Burgmeier said. “We’ll listen to Mass on TV, and we’ll sit outside and hope it’s a nice day.”
Throughout the tri-state area, Easter traditions and plans have been disrupted by the pandemic and related proclamations from state governments banning public gatherings.
“It’s really weird and bizarre,” said Dubuque resident Cassie Schetgen, whose extended family traditionally gets together for Easter. “It’s really hard to be away from family, and that includes our parish family. It will be strange not seeing them.”
For many, attending Sunday services is a staple of the Easter holiday. This weekend, however, instead of gathering in the pews, they will instead tune in online to watch livestreamed services.
The Rev. Peter Snieg, pastor at St. Mary Catholic Church in East Dubuque, said he will be conducting a private Mass on Sunday and posting it online for parishioners. He also intends to perform a blessing in the parking lot calling for an end to COVID-19.
While it has already been strange for Snieg to not hold public Mass in recent weeks, the loss of a communal Easter service has been particularly difficult to bear.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life,” Snieg said. “I hope I never have to experience this again. When something happens, that’s usually when you really want to open your churches and let the people come in.”
Easter won’t be completely different for everyone, though.
Troy and Maria Troftgruben, of Asbury, Iowa, will spend the holiday with their two children as usual. There will be an Easter egg hunt in the morning, followed by church service and then an afternoon spent calling family in Minnesota.
“We have already spent a lot of Easters without seeing family,” Maria Troftgruben said. “We’re still having the egg hunt in the morning, so the only thing that will be different is that church will be online.”
While Easter may be different, many are keeping a positive attitude approaching the holiday. While families might be separated physically, they can still come together and feel connected in other ways, Snieg said.
“We can be apart and still pray together,” he said. “We miss the presence of each other, but we are still connected.”
Burgmeier also is trying to stay on the positive side. Her family might not be coming to visit now, but she had already purchased a ham.
It only makes sense to cook it up anyway, she said.