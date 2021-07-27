PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville Monday announced its plans for returning students when classes begin on Thursday, Sept. 2.
The university will welcome students, faculty and staff back in full face-to-face capacities at its campuses in Platteville, Baraboo and Richland Center, according to a press release.
Chancellor Dennis Shields announced that more than 90% of classes are scheduled to operate in person. Staff members are preparing for the students’ return by removing physical barriers, returning furniture to classrooms and restoring recreation and dining spaces to accommodate their full capacity.
Athletic facilities also will resume full-capacity attendance at home events.
The university’s homecoming festivities are planned for Saturday, Oct. 23, and will feature events such as a parade and fireworks.
Vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors on the UW-P campuses. Unvaccinated individuals must continue to wear face coverings indoors.
The university will continue to offer free vaccinations on the main campus, and the school is participating in the University of Wisconsin System’s “70 for 70” program — vaccinated students at any campus achieving a 70% student vaccination rate will be eligible for a raffle to win one of 70 $7,000 scholarships across the system.