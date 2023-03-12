A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to a charge related to a crash that resulted in severe injuries.
Timothy J. Simon, 40, recently entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of serious injury by reckless driving. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will seek a five-year prison sentence, while the defense will ask for a five-year suspended sentence. Simon’s sentencing hearing is set for April 24.
Court documents state that officers responded to the area of Asbury and Hillcrest roads on May 22 after multiple crashes were reported.
Officers found Michael J. Curler, 52, of Dubuque, pinned under two vehicles that had crashed into the building at 1993 Asbury Road. The crash was caused by Simon, according to documents.
“Officers located Curler between the building and the two vehicles with severe lacerations to his forehead,” documents state. “... Curler was found to have both orbital bones fractured, a 12-centimeter laceration requiring sutures and fractures to his sinus bones.”
The injured man was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment.
Just before that crash, Simon was involved in a three-vehicle crash at Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest Arterial. Documents state that traffic camera footage shows Simon striking two vehicles and being “all over the roadway.”
Police said Simon exhibited signs of intoxication. Simon was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of a head injury.