U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Democratic challenger Iowa Rep. Liz Mathis, of Hiawatha, both reported significant increases in fundraising for the first quarter of the year, in a congressional race expected to be among the country’s most expensive.
The campaign finance reports for the period from Jan. 1 to March 31 are not due to the Federal Elections Commission until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15. But, as in last quarter, Hinson’s and Mathis’ campaigns were quick to release their earnings.
Hinson currently represents Iowa’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, an area that includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties. Hinson and Mathis are running to represent the new 2nd Congressional District, which was created by the 2021 redistricting process and will include Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque Counties.
Hinson announced raising more than $950,000 in the opening quarter of the year. Her campaign said in a press release that the total broke the fundraising record for an Iowa congressional race in the first quarter of an election year.
“I’m blown away by the financial support our campaign continues to receive,” Hinson said in the release. “Iowans want common-sense leadership in Washington, and they know that won’t happen next year unless we win this race and take back the House.”
The most recent quarter’s total exceeded Hinson’s record for the current campaign of $811,578, set in the last quarter of 2021.
After accounting for expenditures — details of which will appear when the campaign officially files its report — Hinson’s campaign ended the first quarter with $1.8 million in cash on hand, the release said.
Hinson’s campaign also said the average donation for the quarter was $50, which officials said is indicative of grassroots support for Hinson.
Mathis’ campaign announced raising more than $715,000 in the first three months of this year, a sizeable jump from the prior quarter. Her campaign reported raising $551,874 in the last three months of 2021.
In a press release, Mathis’ campaign drew attention to its $1.3 million in cash on hand at the close of the quarter. The release pointed out that the figure was less than $500,000 from Hinson’s cash-on-hand.
“Like our neck-and-neck poll results, our first-quarter fundraising is another sign that this campaign is building momentum to win. While Ashley Hinson’s campaign continues to burn through cash, our team is focused on building a campaign for the long haul,” Mathis said in the release. “After being named a Red to Blue candidate, having ratings shift in our favor and establishing a stronger cash balance, we’re better positioned than ever to win this race in November.”
Mathis’ release also boasted that Iowans represented 78% of contributions in the quarter.