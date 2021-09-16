The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Richard W. Schmitt, 42, of 22491/2
Central Ave., was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Rhomberg Avenue on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief.
James M. Hansen, 35, of Monticello, Iowa, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Jones Street and U.S. 52/61/151 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dorion Morrissette, 34, of Galena, Ill., was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Michael G. Denson, 31, of Calumet Park, Ill., was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging assault on persons in certain occupations with injury, two counts of probation violation, two counts of malicious prosecution, and several traffic citations. Court documents state that Denson assaulted Dubuque police Officer Chad Leitzen during a traffic stop on July 23, 2019.
Matthew T. Milligan, 37, of 2738 Jackson St., was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Jackson Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants charging two counts of probation violation.
Herbert L. Edmond, 22, of 51 Bluff St., was arrested at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and public intoxication. Court documents state that Edmond assaulted Jeffrina Latak, 20, of the same address.
Bridgett R. Boone, 34, of 604 Chestnut St., was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North Grandview Avenue and Dexter Street on charges of interference with official acts causing injury and driving while revoked. Court documents state that Boone injured Dubuque police Officer Jake Hudson while being arrested.
Terry Harris Jr., 37, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Friday in Dyersville on a warrant charging violation of sex offender registry requirements.
Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of $9,730 worth of grocery items between Sept. 6 and Monday at the store.