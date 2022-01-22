GALENA, Ill. -- A collection of Galena writers and others tuning in today brainstormed about natural disasters, character motivations and murder-investigation techniques during the final event of this year's Galena LitFest.
Presenter Hollie Smurthwaite, an Illinois writer, instructed more than 30 attendees of the virtual event hosted by the Galena Public Library District to come up with and share ideas during the brainstorming workshop.
"It's really exiting, but kind of bittersweet, but here we are at the end," said Larissa Distler, adult services librarian, at the beginning of the program.
The festival, which kicked off Jan. 11 and wrapped up today, featured a variety of events including an indie author panel focused on writing and self-publishing, a session by memoirist Pascuela Herrera, a discussion by author Sylvie Perry on an upcoming novel and a reading of indigenous poetry by Heid E. Erdich and Louise K. Waakaa'igan,
During the brainstorming workshop, Smurthwaite shared tips for tackling character, plot, craft and author problems when writing. She said authors' fears, such as that no one will want to read their work or what would happen if everyone read it, might get in the way of writing.
"Whatever it is, whatever it is you're afraid of, just confront that within yourself," Smurthwaite said. "And if you resolve that, you might find that's all you need to get yourself unstuck."
The solutions for all sorts of problems -- such as uninspiring drafts and unrealistic character actions -- comes down to brainstorming, she said.
"You just have to sort of find as many possibilities as you can," Smurthwaite said.
Even wildly unrealistic ideas might spark a thought that could lead to a really good one, she said.
Attendee Melissa Weidner said the workshop was inspirational for her as a writer. She said the event gave her a push to jump back into some projects.
"One top of that, it was very entertaining," Weidner said.
Weidner said free literary events such as Galena LitFest are priceless.
"They're very important for writers like me," she said.
The library has hosted the festival for seven years. It has been entirely virtual for the past two as a COVID-19 pandemic precaution. A side effect, however, is that a wider audience has had access to the festival.
"I think everyone has gotten used to the virtual event format by now," Distler said.
Distler said the event has built up a following, and attendees have come from beyond the Galena community since the event went virtual. For future events, the library plans to incorporate a hybrid structure.
"Going virtual has really opened up for us in that we have a much broader reach," she said.
Weidner, for instance, tuned in from Chicago.
"It was much appreciated that I was able to participate this year and last year," she said.