MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Ohnward Fine Arts Center has met its $20,000 fundraising goal, resulting in a matching contribution from the couple who played a key role in developing the facility.
In February, Maquoketa residents Gary and Marilyn Drew announced they would contribute $20,000 to the center if it could raise a matching amount in donations by April 30.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in 14 months of canceled events and performances, according to a press release. The funds raised will be used for utilities, salaries, marketing and the production of shows at Ohnward.