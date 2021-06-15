MOUNT HOPE, Wis. — The annual Mount Hope Dairy Day will occur in a slightly altered format this year, with COVID-19 protocols in effect.
The event, which begins at 4 p.m. Friday, June 18, will feature bagged meals for sale and drive- thru meal service. Limited seating will be available on site at Mount Hope Fire Station, 127 Main St., and Village Park.
The parade starts at 8 p.m. Those wishing to enter should arrive prior to 7 p.m. and stop at the intersection of Centre and Highway streets for directions to the staging area. Ages 4 through 6 are invited to participate in the king and queen contest and float ride.
For more information or to register for the parade, call Neil and Lisa Riley at 608-485-2762.
The village seeks parade volunteers and pie donations. For more information, call Village Clerk Bob Keeney at 608-988-6969.