MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- Officials said a fire Sunday in a Mineral Point home displaced a family of three, but no injuries were reported.
The fire at 603 Fountain St. was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Mineral Point Fire Chief Bryan Marr reported that when arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the attic area.
Firefighters would work at the scene for the next five hours, with the Mineral Point crews being aided by many local fire departments, including Barneveld, Belmont, Cobb, Dodgeville and Hollandale.
Marr reported that the local Red Cross assisted the family of three who lived in the home, though their names were not released.