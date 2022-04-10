A Dubuque teen has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a theft during which a gun was displayed.
Armond E. Hill, 17, of Dubuque, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree theft and going armed with intent.
Plea documents state that Hill's plea is an open one, so prosecutors and the defense can argue for "any legal sentence." Hill's sentencing hearing is set for May 16 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Hill initially was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony. All of those charges would be dismissed if the plea deal is accepted.
The initial charges are forcible felonies, which, according to Iowa law, means 16- and 17-year-old offenders must be charged automatically as adults.
Hill's attorney, Scott Nelson, previously filed a motion to waive Hill's case to juvenile court, but that motion was denied by Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
The charges stem from an Oct. 7 theft in Dubuque.
Court documents state that Justin A. Rickman, 41, reported being robbed at gunpoint by two males while he was parked on Queen Street.
Rickman told officers that the two came up to his vehicle and asked for directions. Then, they "both displayed handguns at him and demanded his money," documents state. Rickman gave the subjects his wallet.
Police later were able to identify the two as Hill and Jacques D. Alexander, 16, of Dubuque.
Alexander previously faced adult charges in connection with the incident, but his case was moved to juvenile court in December.