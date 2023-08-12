A fish at a Dubuque museum has gained a reputation among its tankmates and caretakers.
The moon wrasse has been known to eat another fish’s food for the heck of it, occasionally chase other fish on a whim and sometimes fling sand at its neighbors.
“He’s the bully in the tank,” said Mikailah Shealer, an aquarist at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile looks at a beautiful fish that spends its day nipping, chasing, crowding and otherwise harassing many of its tankmates.
A ‘FUN TO WATCH’ FISH
Moon wrasse are brightly colored fish with green and blue bodies and purple and blue faces.
“Their colors are super vibrant. They have that kind of sunrise (coloring) on their face and a greenish color along the body,” Shealer said. “Whenever I’m near this tank, there’s always a crowd of people around watching him. He’s pretty fun to watch. He’s entertaining.”
A ‘PRETTY INTENSE’ FISH
The fish live in the warm waters of the Indo-Pacific region.
“They also can be found in the Red Sea and off the coasts of New Zealand and Japan,” Shealer said. “They are found in subtropical, warmer waters where they can hang out in the coral and defend their areas and feed off whatever swims by.”
Moon wrasse eat mostly small, bottom-dwelling invertebrates in the wild.
“They eat fish eggs, krill, small shrimp and they sometimes eat some fish fries — little baby fish,” Shealer said. “Here, we feed them smaller invertebrates, frozen mysis (a small, shrimp-like crustacean) and some krill.”
Shealer said while the fish hide and sleep among corals, the moon wrasse also need room to swim. The moon wrasse on display at the museum constantly is darting around the tank.
“They are pretty intense predators and they defend their areas rather well,” Shealer said. “They are also good at kicking other fish out of their homes if it seems that the other fish is too close to them and they feel threatened. They also seem to chase other fish for sport. They are a beautiful fish but they can be pretty tough to take care of if they’re in a tank with other fish.”
Shealer also cares for a moon wrasse that is in quarantine, waiting to be placed on exhibit.
“He’s in with some blue chromis, which are these really nice, vibrant kind of technicolor blue fish and he definitely can pull his weight when it comes to feeding,” she said. “Even if he’s not hungry, he will try to eat the other fishes’ food just so the others don’t have a chance to.”
A FISH THAT STARTS AS A FEMALE, THEN ...
Moon wrasse get their names from crescent-shaped caudal fins — the rear fins that help propel a fish through the water. The fish also are protogynous hermaphrodites.
“That means that their female reproductive parts come to maturity before their male parts, and their body decides which ones to go with based on the sexual competition in the area that they are in,” Shealer said. “It depends on their environment whether they will be male or female.”