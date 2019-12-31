GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Friends and family say Carl Kuehl was a “hands-on” kind of guy.
Born near Elkport, the 86-year-old Garnavillo resident who died Dec. 16 after fighting lung disease is remembered around the community as a reliable, helping hand.
“Dad had a lot of skills,” said Kuehl’s oldest daughter, Marla Reimer, of Elkport. “He could do just about anything with anything.”
Kuehl began his career of service as a U.S. Army radio operator in Germany during the Korean War. Afterwards, Kuehl married Marilyn Roads and began selling and installing farm equipment.
Reimer said Kuehl, who kept long farmer’s hours, was a somewhat-quieter, less-hands-on father, though she knew he was proud of his three kids and four grandchildren by the stories that he told others.
“He wasn’t very affectionate or anything like that,” said her brother, Eric Kuehl, of Garnavillo. “He would let you go your own way, and if something went haywire, he’d be there to help pick up the pieces.”
Later, Carl and Marilyn ran the Garnavillo convenience store. His greatest passion, however, might have been the fire department. He volunteered as part of it for 40 years, serving 20 as chief.
“It was more than just running the firetruck or running the hose,” Reimer said. “It was helping people in their time of need.”
Current Fire Chief Tony Puelz said Kuehl was “old school” and had his own way of doing things.
“Carl was one that took you through the school of hard knocks,” he said.
Longtime colleague Leonard Ohrt said Kuehl preferred “down-to-earth” firefighting and was trained before hydrants became the norm. He remembers the two pulling water from farm ponds and creeks and that Kuehl always warned younger volunteers to “slow down and use your head.”
“He had pretty much a heart of gold,” Ohrt said. “We’re a small community and kind of a brotherhood type of deal. … He was always the first one there to help, to organize.”
Kuehl was also a charter member of Clayton County’s emergency management board and the local E-911 board. Garnavillo City Council Member Bonnie Dietrich said she was in Kuehl’s first class of EMT trainees while she was pregnant in the early 1970s.
“I said, ‘I can’t lift the stretcher.’ He said, ‘I’ll show you how to do it,’” Dietrich said.
Kuehl served on the City Council for 43 years, too. John Lenth, who was mayor part of that time, said Kuehl often lent his mechanical skills to city equipment like snowplows.
“He was very cooperative, and you could depend on him,” Lenth said.
Kuehl kept busy as a reserve deputy with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department, church councilman and American Legion member as well. Friends and family said he was willing to help anyone with anything in his spare time.
“He just wanted to make a difference, you know? I don’t think he did it for self-recognition or anything,” Eric Kuehl said. “He just thought it was the right thing to do.”