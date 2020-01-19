While this weekend’s Dubuque educational event nominally is all about ice, organizers said they were more than happy to welcome a timely influx of snow.
Just hours after a powerful storm dumped more than 4 inches of wintry precipitation on parts of Dubuque, dozens of families flocked to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium for the first day of Ice Fest.
Held each winter, the three-day event teaches museum-goers about the history of the adjacent Ice Harbor and introduces them to a variety of seasonal activities.
Ice Fest is rounded out with live-animal programs and demonstrations, including a simulated rescue of a person submerged in the harbor’s frigid waters.
“We’ve got sledding over there and then we’ve got bowling right here,” Liz Pellegrin, who attended Ice Fest with her daughter, said, gesturing at the various activities stations with a bottle of snow paint in her hand. “And then I’m trying to figure out this paint situation here.”
Ice Fest continues throughout the day today and Monday, a non-school day for Dubuque students. It’s the 16th year the event has been hosted at the museum.
While the fest might be inspired by the annual sheet of ice that covers the Mississippi River, it is designed to have a broad appeal, organizers said.
“It’s not so much about ice itself, but we’ve got a lot of winter-type activities going on,” said Wayne Buchholtz, a museum educator. “There’s ice-harvesting, cold-water rescues. There’s ice sculptures (being made).”
It’s the perfect opportunity to learn more about wildlife as well, he said.
“This is a good time of year to go out and search for animals just by the tracks they leave in the snow,” Buchholtz said.
The weeks leading up to Ice Fest largely were precipitation-free. But the skies opened up Friday, giving the entire event a wintry sheen.
But snow sculptor Wayne McDermott doesn’t rely on Mother Nature to work in his preferred medium. The enormous block of snow he’s slowly transforming into a trio of kids who serve as museum mascots was man-made.
Manufactured snow is chucked into a wooden frame, where it is chopped up as fine as possible before being packed down tight. Once the frame is filled to the top, the wood is removed, leaving behind a solid block of sturdy snow.
“Then you take the form off and you move it over to the next one and start with the next one,” McDermott said.
He doesn’t have a lot of time to see his vision come to life.
“Well, we got today and tomorrow,” said McDermott on Saturday. “We’ll stop by tomorrow, probably by four or five.”
Pellegrin, who is a member of the museum, said she’s happy to continue supporting events like Ice Fest.
“My daughter’s 8 (years old), and I think just being part of her community and supporting her museum is very important,” she said.