Police said a woman used false identification to purchase a $40,000 motorcycle in Dubuque.
Lita M. Hagen-York, 32, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging first-degree theft, identity theft of more than $10,000 and four counts of forgery. She subsequently was arrested on warrants charging another count of forgery and two counts of identity theft of less than $1,500 in a separate case.
Court documents state that officers were alerted about a March 24 motorcycle sale at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson that was later flagged as fraudulent.
A woman, later identified as Hagen-York, used identification for a Sarah E. Cram during the purchase and signed that name on sale documents. Cram told officers she did not authorize anyone to buy a motorcycle and didn’t know how her identity was stolen, documents state.
Hagen-York placed $4,900 down on the motorcycle in cash and financed $35,210 in Cram’s name, documents state.
Cedar Rapids police executed a search warrant at Hagen-York’s residence on June 3, documents state. The Harley-Davidson receipt was found in her room. Officers also found multiple fraudulent identification cards, and checks and documents that did not belong to Hagen-York.
A receipt for a $513 purchase from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Dubuque on April 16 also was found, documents state. Police later found the purchase was made by Hagen-York with a fraudulent check.