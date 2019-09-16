SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Chair Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A trained instructor will lead you through an hour of a gentle-style yoga adapted to be done sitting on, or standing by, a chair. Bring a towel or mat for the last pose.
The Cable Car Quilters, 6:45 p.m., Keystone Area Education Agency, 2310 Chaney Road.
Tuesday
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:15 a.m. yoga; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
VFW 9663, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Monthly meeting.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Family movie, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Join for popcorn and a family-friendly new release on the big screen. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” is rated PG and runs 1 hour, 26 minutes.
Dubuque Camera Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, Mines of Spain, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. Photography enthusiasts are invited to join. Meetings are held twice a month from September through June. For more information, visit www.dubuquecameraclub.com.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level, 13th Street entrance. Details: 563-599-2748.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story time, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Practice reading in a fun, encouraging environment. Running weekly this school year, the program matches high school volunteers with elementary students for reading practice. Pre-registration required.
Story time, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Tuesday
Story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
100,000 Poets for Change — Poetry Reading, 7:30 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. An evening of poetry from Alice Oleson, Patric Nuttall, Irene Raby, Neal Kincaid Patten, De’Shaun Madkins, Andrew Jones, Kahla Rosenfeld, Joseph Larson and James Pollack, hosted by Jeannine M. Pitas.
LEARNING
Tuesday
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. This six-week class is designed to provide the family caregiver with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. Registration is required, as the class is limited to 12 participants.
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader.
Children’s Advisory Team, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Children can offer suggestions for what they’d like to see happening at their library branch. Light snacks provided.
Teen Advisory Board, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Do you have a lot of opinions? Would you like to help choose which graphic novels, programs and video games are at your library? Stop by the meeting. Light snacks provided. For grades 6-12.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon AFG, 9 a.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue, Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, 7:30 p.m., MercyOne Dyersville (Iowa) Medical Center, 1111 Third St. SW.
Tuesday
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Center, Eighth and Main Streets.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Achieving Maximum Potential, 6:30 p.m., Hillcrest Family Services, 2005 Asbury Road. A program for ages 13-21 who have been placed out of home at any point in their lives: Foster care, adoption, shelter, treatment or with relatives.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. For singles 50 and older.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Avenue. Early games start at 6:10 and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.