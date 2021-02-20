DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington volunteers are kicking off fundraising efforts to finance the construction of a new municipal swimming pool.
The proposed $4.4 million project could help attract new families to the community, generate revenue and improve the health of residents, proponents say.
“It would be sad to see a community without a pool,” said Molly Wiegel, chairwoman of a city committee that is spearheading the effort.
The new pool would be located at the current site at 1420 Clay St. It would span 4,950 square feet and feature a zero-depth entry, diving tower and five lap lanes.
The base cost totals $3.6 million, but other amenities — such as an aqua zip line, a splash pad and waterslides — could be added for a total cost of $4.4 million.
First constructed in 1958, the existing pool tilts downhill, and its deck is uneven. The vessel leaks more than 6,000 gallons of water per day, which costs the city about $1,500 per year.
Although it was renovated in 1986 and 2000, the facility also no longer complies with safety and accessibility codes.
The cost of upgrading it totals nearly $3 million, and continuing to invest dollars for its upkeep is unsustainable, Wiegel said.
A swimming pool functions as an important city amenity, said Park and Recreation Director Wade Berget.
“It provides a place for kids to come and hang out in the summertime,” he said. “Swimming is good exercise. It provides a good number of jobs for high school and college kids.”
The pool will be city-owned, but the city is not financing its construction, said Darlington Clerk and Treasurer Phil Risseeuw.
The pool committee selected the pool design after reviewing seven conceptual plans in consultation with Burbach Aquatics. The Platteville firm recently assisted the City of Lancaster with the replacement of its municipal swimming pool.
Following a year of fundraising, volunteers hope to break ground in the fall of 2022. The pool could open in time for the summer 2023 pool season. Additional amenities could be added that fall.
Darlington Common Council members have not determined whether the pool will open this summer. It remained closed during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pool committee is launching a capital campaign in March with an Easter egg sale, wherein volunteers will hide stuffed eggs on residents’ front lawns.
As its efforts continue, the committee hopes to obtain up to $150,000 of in-kind donations, $400,000 in community health and rural community development grants and $4 million in donations.
“We really hope to start spreading the word,” Wiegel said.