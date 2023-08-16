Police said a man raised an axe handle at another man and threatened him. 

David R. Schetgen, 59, of 1300 Butterfield Road, Apt. 131, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West 32nd Street and Central Avenue on warrants charging two counts of first-degree harassment and one count each of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, assault causing bodily injury and failure to appear. 

