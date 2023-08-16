Police said a man raised an axe handle at another man and threatened him.
David R. Schetgen, 59, of 1300 Butterfield Road, Apt. 131, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West 32nd Street and Central Avenue on warrants charging two counts of first-degree harassment and one count each of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, assault causing bodily injury and failure to appear.
Court documents state that police received a report of an assault that happened under the overpass at U.S. 151 and 16th Street at about 7:45 p.m. July 16. A man reported being assaulted earlier that day by Schetgen.
The man told police he was sitting under the overpass with his wife and Schetgen. Documents state that the dispute began when Schetgen accused the man of taking his wallet, which the man denied.
"As the argument escalated, (the man) advised Schetgen reached into his sock and retrieved a wooden axe handle," documents state. "(The man) advised Schetgen raised the axe handle above his head in a threatening manner towards (the man) but did not strike him with it."
Documents state that the man reported Schetgen threatening him by stating, "'I hope you can swim because I'm gonna cut you up and throw you into the river.'" Schetgen then fled the scene on his bicycle.
The man's wife reported she saw Schetgen punch her husband and threaten him, documents state.
Police made contact with Schetgen by phone July 23. Documents state that Schetgen hung up when he found out he was speaking with a police officer. The officer was unable to reach Schetgen by phone again.
The warrant for Schetgen's arrest was issued Aug. 1.