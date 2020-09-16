The Dubuque County Fair Association will host its annual election of board members next month, according to a press release.
The election will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the Grand Ballroom at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
A total of 12 candidates are vying for nine available seats on the 24-member board of directors.
Incumbents Tami Hill, Alison Kruse, Ann Schuster, Tony Steffen and Brian Wessels are running for re-election. New candidates Hans Gaul, Dana Huettman, Mike Lambert, Andy Link, Matt Theisen, John Shepherd and Jennifer Vaske are also on the ballot.
The eight candidates with the highest vote totals will earn a standard, three-year term on the board, according to the fair's general manager, Kevin Kotz. The ninth-highest vote-getter will serve the remaining two years on a board position that was recently vacated.
Dubuque County residents 18 years and older are eligible to vote and must present a valid driver’s license or a state-issued identification card. Proxies are not allowed and one must be present to vote, according to the press release.