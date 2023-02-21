When a storm sweeps through Dubuque County, Alex Gibbs wants to know the diameter of any branches blown down by the wind.
“A lot of people think of storm damage as damaged buildings — structural damage — but during a storm, I want to know about branches and trees,” said Gibbs, lead meteorologist with the Quad Cities office of National Weather Service.
Weather service offices throughout the tri-state area are gearing up for severe weather by scheduling a series of free in-person and virtual storm-spotter trainings. The first such trainings occur during the first full week of March.
Residents who participate in the training can serve a potentially lifesaving role when powerful storms strike — including reporting on the diameter of blown-down branches.
“With branches blown down, we can tell from the diameter of the branch the wind speeds of the storm,” Gibbs said. “That is vitally important to us. We can tell if the wind speeds are 60 mph or 70 or 80 mph. If someone in Holy Cross or Luxemburg reports 6-inch (diameter) branches down, we can update our (storm) warnings. We can call (the weather service office in) La Crosse to let them know to warn people in Dickeyville and Kieler. (Spotters) can provide us with a wealth of information.”
Gibbs said trained spotters provide meteorologists with a verification of weather phenomena he termed “ground truth.”
“Radar can tell us what is going on in the air, but we need to know what is going on down on the ground,” he said. “We might have a radar indication of 60 mph winds in Dyersville, but a spotter there reporting trees down lets us know that it’s not 60 mph winds in Dyersville — it’s actually 70 or 80 mph winds. That (information) helps us change our message to people downstream in Dubuque. Once that report gets to us, most times, we can get (an updated emergency message) out within 30 seconds.”
Iowa County Emergency Management Director Keith Hurbert said the role of resident spotters is particularly important in southwest Wisconsin.
“We are near the end of the radar area, so by the time the radar beam reaches us in southwest Wisconsin, it is quite far off the face of the Earth,” Hurbert said. “So, we depend on people on the ground to tell us what’s happening. It plays a big part in giving information to people who are still in the storm’s path.”
Tom Berger, Epworth’s fire chief and Dubuque County’s emergency management director, said residents trained as spotters serve as “our eyes and ears during a storm.”
Berger said volunteer fire departments and law enforcement officers routinely deploy as storm spotters.
“But we can’t have people spread all over the county, so it’s essential for us that we have trained (resident) spotters,” Berger said.
Berger said the information reported by trained resident spotters augments other emergency response tools, such as the Alert Iowa statewide notification system.
“Flooding and severe weather can strike at any time and we want the public to be ready for it,” he said.
