Two drivers of Dubuque-based Hirschbach Motor Lines recently were recognized for helping others while on the job.
John Vesey, of Oregon, Ill., and Demetrius Fields, of Lawrenceville, Ga., were named Highway Angels for their efforts by the Truckload Carriers Association.
Vesey was honored after helping a fellow truck driver who lost control of his vehicle when the cab caught fire near Galesburg, Ill., a press release states. Vesey grabbed a fire extinguisher to stop the flames before calling 911 to get treatment for the driver, who suffered second-degree burns on his hands.
Fields received the honor after assisting a family’s vehicle that got stuck in the middle of the road during a winter storm in Pennsylvania. Fields and another truck driver were able to push the vehicle off the roadway, and the family stayed warm in Fields’ truck cab until first responders arrived.
Since 1997, about 1,300 truck drivers have been named Highway Angels “for the exemplary kindness, courtesy and courage they have displayed while on the job,” the press release read.