BELLEVUE, Iowa — A donation from a longtime resident will result in the expansion of one of Bellevue’s parks.
Bellevue resident Donna Medinger recently announced to Bellevue City Council members that she will donate a parcel of riverfront property to the city to be converted into park space.
The donated property, located off U.S. 52 across from Horizon Lanes Hall, is about 1 acre in size and has been in possession of the Medinger family for more than 40 years.
John Long, the son of Donna Medinger, 84, said his mother wanted to donate the land as a way of giving back to the community.
When she moved to Bellevue, Medinger was a single mother who had just taken over the then-Riverview Hotel. While life was challenging, Long said, Medinger received ample support from people in the community.
“She is calling it paying it forward,” Long said. “This is an act of kindness on her part, and it’s acts of kindness that this world needs right now.”
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said the property will become part of Riverview Park, which runs along the Mississippi River, just south of the donated property.
“The closing and paperwork are still in progress, but it’s something we are actively working on,” Skrivseth said.
Along with donating the property, Long said the family also intends to construct a gazebo that will be available for use by the public.
“It will be a nice place for married couples to get together and have a picnic,” Long said.
Skrivseth noted that the city also might plant some additional trees on the property. However, she said she is uncertain if the city would be able to connect its trails to the property.
Council Member Tim Roth said the donation is generous and is a welcome addition to Riverview Park.
“I think it’s great that she did this,” Roth said. “It will be really nice when it’s all done.”