Schmitt Island redevelopment planning
The development of Schmitt Island is a top priority for the Dubuque Racing Association now that the greyhound track has closed and opportunities present themselves to turn the island into a destination point.

 Dave Kettering

The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s two casinos formally outlined possibilities for Chaplain Schmitt Island development to its board Tuesday.

While members of the board for the DRA — legally known as the Dubuque Racing Association — had heard possible development plans for Schmitt Island previously, renderings and potential project ideas were shared during a board meeting at Q Casino.

