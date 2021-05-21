Charges have been dismissed against a Dubuque man who was accused of repeatedly hitting his girlfriend in the head and holding a knife to her face.
Johnny T. Webb Jr., 43, was supposed to begin his trial this week in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of domestic assault with a weapon and domestic assault with injury. However, charges were dismissed by the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office just before the trial began.
Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall said the case was dismissed after two key witnesses decided they would not be able to testify. Without that testimony, he said the prosecution did not have enough admissible evidence for trial.
Court documents state that Victoria Ashford, 39, reported that Webb assaulted her on Nov. 21, 2019.
On that date, documents state that Webb grabbed Ashford and started hitting her in the head after growing angry during a phone call about “money.” He then pulled out a knife and held it to her face. Documents state that Ashford began to plead with Webb to stop, and he eventually walked away from her.