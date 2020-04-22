Dubuque County government and public health officials are discussing ways to avoid local instances of the major COVID-19 outbreaks occurring at meat-processing facilities statewide.
In Dubuque, Hormel foods employs about 400 people at its Progressive Processing plant. They produce SPAM, bacon, complete meals and chunk chicken products, according to the company website.
So far, the plant has not reported an internal outbreak. But it also has a different purpose than many of the facilities that have been impacted.
“Progressive Processing is not a harvesting facility and does not process hogs at the location,” a Hormel representative told the Telegraph Herald via email. “The operations there are mainly to produce value- added products, like chunk chicken and microwave meals.”
Still, Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough during a meeting this week asked that added precautions be taken.
“If you talked to some of these (other) plants today, if they had a chance to do it differently, they would,” she said. “If we have the benefit of a few days of action, we should take advantage of them.”
Dubuque County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert told supervisors that a member of the county board of health has spoken with a Hormel employee regarding preparations there.
“Temperatures are being taken before entering and employees have been told to wear masks until they reach their car before they leave,” she said.
Hormel’s website states that its plants are following all prevention guidelines suggested by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
The high risk of outbreaks in meatpacking and meat-processing plants is not lost on Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“But these are also essential businesses and an essential work force,” she said during a press conference this week. “Without them, people’s lives and our food supply will be impacted.”
Surveillance testing is being conducted at meat plants. Reynolds said a huge number of the positive COVID-19 cases reported this week were connected to the facilities.
Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said during a press conference that her department is monitoring the industry and will provide resources as needed.
“In some situations, public health can arrange for surveillance testing,” she said. “This helps us understand how much of a work force have contracted it even if they don’t know it or aren’t showing symptoms.”
Reynolds said it is essential that meat processing continue to avoid extreme measures by Iowa farmers, who produce one-third of the nation’s pork supply.
“If we’re unable to move (hogs) through the process, at some point we’re going to have to be talking about euthanizing hogs,” she said.