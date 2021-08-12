MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- A multimillion-dollar lottery ticket was sold in the tri-state area recently. 

The Wisconsin Lottery announced this morning that a ticket sold at Triple P Express on 1045 Branger Drive in Mineral Point won $2 million in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. 

The numbers selected in Wednesday night's drawing were: 12, 18, 20, 29 and 30, with a Powerball of 16. 

As of this afternoon, no information had been released on the winner. 

