MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- A multimillion-dollar lottery ticket was sold in the tri-state area recently.
The Wisconsin Lottery announced this morning that a ticket sold at Triple P Express on 1045 Branger Drive in Mineral Point won $2 million in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
The numbers selected in Wednesday night's drawing were: 12, 18, 20, 29 and 30, with a Powerball of 16.
As of this afternoon, no information had been released on the winner.
