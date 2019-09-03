MONTFORT, Wis. -- Authorities said one person was killed and another badly injured in a rollover crash Sunday in Grant County.
Brandon L. Fuerstenburg, 21, of Platteville, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release issued this morning by the county sheriff's department. His passenger, Jonathan S. Paredes, 29, of Chicago, was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics for treatment, but authorities reported that his condition was unknown as of today.
The crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Grant County Q west of Grant County G, northwest of Montfort. The release states that Fuerstenburg lost control of his vehicle on a corner. It rolled, and both men were thrown from it.
The crash remains under investigation.
The release notes that this is the fifth fatal crash, with six total fatalities, in the county in 2019.