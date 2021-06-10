Police said two people were injured when a vehicle ran a red light, driving into the path of a concrete mixer Tuesday in Dubuque.
Rachel N. Udelhoven, 68, of Cassville, Wis., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, while her passenger, Tristan M. Koch, 18, of Monticello, Wis., received scratches and bruises but was not transported to a hospital, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East 14th Street/Loras Boulevard and Central Avenue. Police said Udelhoven was traveling west on East 14th Street when she drove through a red light at the intersection, entering the path of a concrete mixer operated by Curtis A. Lange, 49, of Cuba City, Wis.
Udelhoven was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light.