SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Mini Golf @ the library, 5-8 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. For one night only, we’ll turn the library into a mini-golf course. Come in to tee off between the stacks and navigate our book obstacles. All ages welcome but those under age 6 must be with an adult.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older to attend. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, Feb. 24
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center,
3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30-9 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Granny Basketball Open Gym Play.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Story Time, 4:30-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch,
895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Story Time, 3:30-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Aging Well with Statera Team, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Are you ready to change your life?
Dubuque Aftershock Burger Night Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Burkey’s Bar & Grill, 10638 Key West Drive. Tickets can be purchased by calling 563-663-0580, or at the door.
Dubuque Area Congregations United (DACU), 7-8:30 p.m., University of Dubuque- Hadley Auditorium -Technology Building, 1250 McCormick St. (parking across from Tech Building, corner of McCormick and University Avenue). Meet in Hadley Auditorium, Tech Center: Program: Diversity in Dubuque. Speakers: Paul Duster and Clara Ortiz of Dubuque Community Foundation. Items accepted for Dubuque Food Pantry. Guests invited.
Family Movie, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. All Ages. The story of Sleeping Beauty and Maleficent continues in this new release sequel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center,
3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominos; noon needlework group; 12:15-3 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge in the dining room; 4 to 6 p.m. fiber arts group.
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Family Movie, 3:45-5:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch,
110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. All Ages. The story of Sleeping Beauty and Maleficent continues in this new release sequel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center,
3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Aging Well with Statera Team, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Dr. Are you ready to change your life?
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center,
3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit and sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Friday, Feb. 28
Dubuque St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, 12-12:35 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible drop off alley entrance). Free event. 12:05 p.m. performance: University of Dubuque Chamber Singers — Kristen Eby, director. Desserts & coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need & church Jesus Fund.
12 concerts.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center,
3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon birthday/anniversary party.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5-7 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30-9 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Family Open Basketball Play.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Camp Courageous Preview Day, 2-4 p.m., Camp Courageous, 12007 190th St., Monticello, Iowa. Ever wanted to learn more about Camp? Do you or someone you know have a family member who wants to attend Camp but never has? Camp Preview Day is your chance to see what Camp Courageous is all about.
PERFORMING ARTS
Sunday, Feb. 23
David Minnihan Trio, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
Roy Schroedl, 3-6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Slavery, Freedom and the Kansas-Nebraska Act, 3-5 p.m., Galena Methodist Church, 125 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. Galena-Jo Daviess Co. Historical Society presents Reenactor Steven Cole as Frederick Douglass, in its 2nd of four Winter Programs. “Slavery, Freedom and the Kansas-Nebraska Act.”
St. Luke’s Mardi Gras Jazz Worship Service & Luncheon, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. ( accessible dropoff alley entrance). 10:30 a.m. Jazz Prelude — Upper Main Street Jazz/Swing Band, Ric Jones-director; 10:45 a.m. Jazz Worship Service. Jazz Postlude. Noon: Cajun Luncheon (with non-cajun options). All welcome to celebration.
SUSTO, 7-10 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave. Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa, Iowa. SUSTO LIVE in the basement w/special guest: Molly Parden. Note: This show WILL NOT be at the barn, it will be in the basement at 3437 288th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Mardi Gras Bash with Derty Rice and Gypsy & Resident!, 6-10 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Party and enjoy free jambalaya. Only $5 at the door for the hottest Fat Tuesday party around.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Salsa Night with Adam’s Dance Connection, 6-9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Enjoy a free salsa lesson with Adam Kieffer of Adam’s Dance Connection from 6 to 7 p.m., then dance into the evening. Bring a partner or come solo, all are welcome. adamsdanceconnection.com
Thursday, Feb. 27
A Few Blind Mice, 8-11 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Dubuque’s indie & psych rock band. Free show.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Siberian State Symphony Orchestra, 7:30-10 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Direct from Krasnoyarsk, Russia, the 80-member Siberian State Symphony Orchestra embarks on an eight week U.S. tour.
Friday, Feb. 28
5th Fret, 5-9 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
Boots Hefel and Wayne Cook, 7-10 p.m., Driving Range, 10740 Route 52 N.
John Moran, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Trackside, Peosta, Iowa.
Live & Local Concert Series, 8 p.m.-midnight, The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Up and coming regional musicians join forces for an intimate concert series, hosted by Will Wilkerson. Past artists include Todd McDonough, Pure Service, Addison Aaronson, Ben Dunegan & more. No cover.
Saturday, Feb 29
Afro Renaissance — Celebrating Black Culture, 8 p.m.-midnight, The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Celebrate music, arts, culture, and greats past and present. Open mic, poetry, Cypher battle, live band and much more. $5 admission includes one drink ticket good for a domestic or rail mixer.
David Minnihan Trio, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Golden Dragon Acrobats, 7:30-9:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. The Golden Dragon Acrobats thrills audiences of all ages with the best of a time-honored tradition beginning more than 25 centuries ago.
Hangin’ Around, 7-10 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
HTMF at Sprits Bar, 8-11:30 p.m., Days Inn, Spirits Bar & Grill, 1111 Dodge St.
Joie Wails, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits,
16991 Asbury Road.
Live Music: Medicinal Purposes, 8-11 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Rock Steady, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Friday, Feb. 28
Stained Glass Workshop — Tree Ornaments, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Creative Adventure Lab, 210 Jones St., Suite 100. Come have a fun, relaxing Friday night learning stained glass. This two hour workshop is a great chance for beginners to learn basic stained glass techniques and make a window hanging.
LITERARY ARTS
Monday, Feb. 24
iRead, 4-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. 1st-5th grades. Practice reading in a fun, interactive, and encouraging environment. Pre-registration required.
Lego Explorers, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St, Holy Cross, Iowa. Kindergarten and older. With a new theme each month, help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos/Duplo blocks. February theme: Obstacle Course.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Dubuque Boat & RV Show, 4 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Over
20 different RV & Boat makes and models will be on display — from sport boats, & fishing boats to pontoons, travel trailers to motor homes.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Mysteries of Indian Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Platteville Senior Center,
155 W. Lewis St., Platteville, Wis.
Saturday, Feb. 29
100th Anniversary Celebration: Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, 5:30-9 p.m., Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 Route 52 N. We invite the entire community to help us celebrate our club’s 100th anniversary.
LEARNING
Sunday, Feb. 23
Mines of Spain Sunday Program — Exploring the Web of Life, 1-3 p.m., EB Lyons Center at Mines of Spain,
8991 Suite B, Bellevue Heights. Soil health education for the local gardener. Bring your soil to life with Stone Hollow Gardens and Shroomery. Free program, all ages.
Monday, Feb. 24
Reuse, Recycle, Repurpose — Living Green in Today’s World, 6:30-8 p.m., Canticle of Creation Center — Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave. Bev Wagner will discuss how to live green in today’s world at 6:30 p.m.
LIFESTYLE
Tuesday, Feb. 25
End-of-Life Educational Workshop, 1:30-3 p.m., Stonehill Franciscan Services, 3485 Windsor Ave. A free information session on end-of-life decisions, ethical options, legal requirements, life-sustaining treatments, and estate planning. No RSVP required. Open to the public.
SNAP Dubuque, 6-8 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Thursday, Feb. 27
End-of-Life Educational Workshop, 6:30-8 p.m., Stonehill Franciscan Services, 3485 Windsor Ave. A free information session on end-of-life decisions, ethical options, legal requirements, life-sustaining treatments, and estate planning. No RSVP required. Open to the public.
Overeaters Anonymous, 9:30-10:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 West 10th St. Overeaters Anonymous Preamble: Overeaters Anonymous is a Fellowship of individuals who want to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for members, diets or scales.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Monday, Feb. 24
Key West Fire Dept. Blood Drive, 2:30-6 p.m., Key West Fire Department,
10640 Lake Eleanor Road. To donate, please contact Erica Barker 563-321-9613.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Tuesday Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday, Feb. 27
Dollar Burger Night, 5-9 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for ONE DOLLAR burgers. Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are only 50 cents each.
Friday, Feb 28
St. Joseph’s Parish Fish Fry, 4-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s School, 780 County Z, Sinsinawa, Wis. Deep fried & baked cod, baked potato, potato salad, coleslaw, dessert & milk. Games and refreshments. Carry-outs available. Call 608-748-4442. Proceeds go to
St. Joseph’s School.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Leap Day Game Night, 4-7 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead,
2811 Jackson St. Grab a friend and play some games and drink some coffee for Leap Year. Free event.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Third Annual Wedding Show, 1-3 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. You’re invited to Steeple Square’s 3rd Annual Wedding Show. Featuring vendors from every industry, a fashion show as unique as you are and a chance to win three grand prizes.
Monday, Feb. 24
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Air Terrariums, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Ages 16 and older. These quick and easy DIYs will add some green to your home These plant terrariums are perfect for any space. Max of 10 per program, pre-registration required.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Activities for the blind/low vision people, Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. A variety of activities will take place each week. Details: 563-556-8746.
Air Terrariums, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Ages 16 and older. These quick and easy DIYs will add some green to your home These plant terrariums are perfect for any space. Max of 10 per program, pre-registration required.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart/A&W, 250 W. First St. Monthly Postage Stamp Collector meeting, guests welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Sweet & Savory Scones,
6-8:30 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Come learn everything you need to know to make a variety of sweet and savory scones from scratch. We will walk you through the three main base recipes of scones before you make one of each.
Thursday Trivia, 6-8 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main Street, Maquoketa, Iowa. Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night in Mac’s Wine Cellar
Friday, Feb. 28
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, Tr-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, Tr-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
other events
Monday, Feb. 24
Beckman Catholic High School Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Beckman Catholic High School,
203 Second St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa. American Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by Beckman Catholic High School. To make an appointment , please contact the office at 563-875-7188.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
B2B Referral Group, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?
Thursday, Feb. 27
B2B-2 Referral Group, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main Street. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?