WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, today shared with her Congressional colleagues her struggles with endometriosis and how she hopes to use her platform to improve the lives of other women struggling with the disorder.
Finkenauer, a Dubuque native, this morning told the U.S. House of Representatives that she was diagnosed with the painful condition — in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus — when she was 18.
"It would surprise most folks to know that just four weeks ago, on a Friday after votes in the place I stay while in Washington, I found myself sitting on my bed, doubling over in pain, Googling hysterectomies," she said. "I felt like two fists were clenched together in my lower abdomen and a stabbing pain in my lower back. It was a pain familiar to me. I’ve been experiencing it intermittently over the past decade."
Finkenauer said that, although she was looking forward to one day starting a family in Iowa with her fiance, Daniel Wasta, the pain was so extreme that she began researching the most drastic options available.
During her speech, Finkenauer explained that one in 10 women worldwide suffer from endometriosis. She said it is the world's leading cause of infertility, but public awareness remains low.
"It shouldn’t be this hard," she said. "It should be more well-known and there should be more options for treatment. ... One of the reasons there are so few treatments is it’s also one of the least-funded conditions in Congress by the National Institutes of Health."
Therefore — to mark Endometriosis Awareness Month — Finkenauer announced the formation of the new Congressional Endometriosis Caucus.
The group is technically bipartisan, as it is co-chaired by U.S. Rep. Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, R-Puerto Rico. The rest of the 26 members listed in a release from Finkenauer are Democrats from across the country.
Margaret Cianci, executive director of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, told the Telegraph Herald her organization is "thrilled and delighted" that Finkenauer has taken up the cause.
“It’s going to have a huge impact and I hope we see new funding from (federal sources),” Cianci said. “In recent years, $13 million was approved (for research). When you consider that 10 million women were affected (in the U.S.), that is pretty poor.”
Cianci said endometriosis is a chronic disease with no known cure. She also said it is commonly misdiagnosed.
Her organization has fought for 10 years for increased funding, research, awareness and education.
“We’ve done our part and continue to raise advocacy at both the state and federal levels,” she said. “We watched (Finkenauer’s) speech with great anticipation.”