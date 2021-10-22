The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Daniel M. Townsend, 29, of 1179 Walnut St., was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Townsend assaulted Tileka C. Lindsey, 31, of the same address.
Hamilton Samson, 40, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday at Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and forgery.
Diquan C. Frazier, 28, of 519 Pickett St., was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 19th and Jackson streets on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury, first-degree harassment, child endangerment and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Frazier assaulted Dontavia L. Collins, 25, of 382 E. 21st St., in the presence of their 9-month-old child.
Bert Collins, 55, of 1876
½
White St., was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Lavora B. Ballentine, 43, of 244 E. 17th St., was arrested at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Ballentine assaulted Heather M. Duffy, 43, of 2614 Jackson St., on Sept. 13.
Charles W. Wessling, 46, of 532 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of disorderly conduct and interference with official acts with injury. Court documents state that Wessling injured Dubuque Police Department Cpl. Scott Koch while being apprehended.
Vivian D. Grayson, 23, of 1551 Bluff St., No. 1, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of money and other items worth $700 between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 12:05 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.