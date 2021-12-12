TH Media announced that Natalie Reittinger has been promoted to marketing manager. She will oversee the marketing of TH Media content, products, services and events, through all platforms. She has marketing experience in the health care and nonprofit fields, as well as at a daily newspaper in Texas.
•
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center has announced Aveline Miller as its director of health information management. She has been with MercyOne since 2017.
•
Cottingham & Butler hired:
Carson Bonino as an associate client consultant.
Elizabeth Miller as an enrollment processor.
Gabe Vander Broek, Kate Smith and Rebekah Hill as client service representatives.
Jennifer Young as a sales executive.
Jordan Riney as a claims assistant.
Matthew Reuter as a first officer.
Jenna Busch and Megan Kenkel as WCRN case managers.
Zackary Foss as an accounting specialist.
•
Origin Design hired:
Karen Weber as a receptionist & administrative assistant.
Zach Thielen as an architectural associate.
Janet Urbain as a senior project support specialist.
Ken Massey as a field services technician.
Macy Mislivecek as a civil engineering designer for the land development team.
•
Tri-Tech hired Matt Scofield as a standard support technician.
•
The Women’s Leadership Network of Dubuque announced its new board of directors:
Justine Bemis, of MidwestOne Bank, as president.
Stephanie Meyers, of Giese Roofing Co., as president-elect.
Julie Kronlage, of Travel Dubuque, as past-president.
Kate Ahlers, of ReMax Advantage Realty, as secretary.
Jill Gogel, of Dupaco Community Credit Union, as treasurer.
Lauren Minert, of Kunkel & Associates Inc., and Jessica Schneider, Wartburg Theological Seminary, as communications officers.
Margaret O’Reilly, of Eagle Point Software, as membership officer.
Amy Green, of NICC, as programming officer.
Miranda Ernst, of HealthCheck360, as special events officer.
Kaley Rigdon, of Clarke University, as a member-at-large
Robyn McDermott, of Pigott, as connections officer.