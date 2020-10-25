Authorities said a man drove over the toe of a police officer during a disturbance Saturday in Dubuque.
Saveion D. Williams, 22, of 2501 Washington St., was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Ellis and Almond streets on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that officers responded at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the area of Almond and Ellis streets for a report of a physical fight.
Officer Nicole Blum arrived on the scene and found five people involved in a fight -- Williams; Craig M. Nelson, 20, of 1610 Iowa St.; Cameron M. Nelson, 22, of 481 W. Locust St.; Champayne R. Sandifer-Jackson, 20, of 1481 Jackson St.; and Deshawn R. Walker, 19, of Bellwood, Ill.
Upon Blum’s arrival, Williams got into the driver’s seat of his vehicle. As Blum approached the vehicle on foot, Williams put his vehicle in reverse in an attempt to leave the scene.
“Blum ordered Williams to stop multiple times, but Williams continued reversing the vehicle,” documents state. “Williams then placed the car into drive and drove away directly in the path of Blum, running over Blum’s left foot.”
Blum “sustained pain to her big toe on her left foot as a result,” documents state.
Craig Nelson was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.