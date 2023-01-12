Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission members this week reiterated their belief that the community needs a new municipal swimming pool.
But before they can dive into the project, city staff said the proposal will need the support of City Council members.
Speaking to the commission, Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said city staff cannot spend any time or money evaluating a new pool unless the project is named as a City Council priority. The City Council establishes its goals and priorities every August, and such a project is not on the current list.
In response, Commission Members Jennifer Tigges, Jess Ochoa and Lori Ollendick agreed to form a group that will explore what the project could entail and that will try to generate public support, with the hopes of eventually winning over council members.
“We need this to be a part of City Council’s goals,” Tigges said. “We’re going to meet together as a group of citizens to see what the next steps are and how we can garner public support.”
Ochoa originally proposed the construction of a new pool at the Parks and Recreation Commission’s meeting in December, arguing that the city’s two current pools are outdated.
Tigges said she and her fellow commission members do not currently have a proposal specifying what the new pool facility would include, where it would be located or if it would replace one or both of the existing city pools. She stressed that if the project happens, it likely remains years away from coming to fruition.
“Right now, we’re thinking about, how do we make this happen, before we say exactly what needs to happen,” Tigges said.
Following the meeting and in response to questions from the Telegraph Herald, City Council members said they were open to building a new pool, but they want to first see if the public would back the project.
Sutton Pool was built in 1936 and Flora in 1955. They were rebuilt in 1990 and 1991, respectively. Since then, the city has continued to spend significant amounts of money to maintain the aging facilities.
City Council members this month approved spending $227,400 to replace an aging filter tank and recirculation pump at Flora, and plans call for the replacement of filter tanks at Sutton as well.
A study commissioned by the city in 2016 estimated that continuing to maintain Flora and Sutton for the subsequent five years would cost the city $2.6 million to $5 million.
It also estimated that constructing a new pool would cost about $7 million but would lower maintenance costs for the next 10 to 20 years and potentially raise pool revenues through increased usage by residents.
In the past five years, the city actually spent $120,688 on maintenance at the two pools and $639,150 on capital improvement projects for pool resurfacing, heater and filter replacements and slide repairs. During that five-year span, pool operations have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, however. Both pools were closed in 2020; both pools operated in 2021 but neither offered as full of a schedule as pre-COVID and each was only open one weekend day per week; and only Flora opened in 2022.
Kroger said several elements of the pools remain outdated, such as the locker rooms at both, but with limited funding, the city has had to prioritize repairs and maintenance work that ensures the safety and operability of the facilities.
“We have focused on projects that are essential to the operation of the pools,” he said.
However, maintaining the pools will continue to cost the city. Kroger said about $800,000 in potential capital improvement projects at the pools are planned for the next five years, including the replacement of both water playgrounds.
Kroger added that the city also will conduct a study of the pools’ waterslides later this year to determine if they also need to be repaired or replaced.
City Council Member Danny Sprank said he supports constructing a new pool if it has enough public support.
“I would not be surprised if we are due to replace one of our outdated pools,” Sprank said. “I think it would be a phenomenal idea.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he also is open to the proposal and believes that residents who support the project should voice their opinions during the city’s goal-setting sessions later this year.
“I’m incredibly appreciative when community members come forward with big ideas,” he said. “If we hear from people that want to make changes like building a new pool, then that’s how goals and priorities are made.”
