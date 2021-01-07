The county assessor for Dubuque County is retiring.
Dave Kubik recently informed his governing conference board that he intends to leave his role on March 31, according to a social media post.
Kubik was appointed county assessor in 2005.
Assessors are appointed to their position by a conference board consisting of the members of the board of supervisors, the mayors of all incorporated cities in the county and a member from each school district within the jurisdiction, according to the Dubuque County website.
Kubik has more than 40 years of experience in mass appraisals and property tax administration. He worked with Vanguard Appraisals in 1980 and as deputy assessor for the City of Clinton, Iowa. He began serving as deputy assessor for Dubuque County beginning in 1986.