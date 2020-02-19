The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Chad M. Duve, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East 19th and Jackson streets on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification information and warrants charging voluntary absence from custody, fourth-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and three counts of fifth-degree theft. Court documents state that Duve did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Aug. 6.
- Marlys D. Hayes, 25, of Milwaukee, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Monday at 1050 Rockdale Road on charges of first-degree theft, driving while revoked and an outstanding warrant out of Buchanan County.