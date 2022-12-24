The $1.7 trillion federal spending bill just passed by Congress included big investments in tri-state area projects, as well as in nationwide programs that could have large local impacts.
The bill was introduced and passed four days before a federal government shutdown. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, mostly along party lines, 225-201, with nearly all Democrats in favor and most Republicans against. It now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law, having passed the Senate, 68-29, the day before.
The tri-state area’s congressional delegation also voted along party lines on the bill, despite Republican opponents to the bill generally celebrating local projects’ inclusion as a silver lining.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, voted against the bill, while noting local awards that were included in it.
“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I was successful in securing investments for Iowa in this legislation and am glad they were included in the final bill,” she said in a press release. “However, House Republicans were shut out of the last-minute negotiations, and the end product did not respect taxpayers or address the dire border crisis.”
She noted 13 Community Project Funding earmark projects for her district were included in the bill. Of those, three totaling $5.9 million will go to area counties.
The City of Maquoketa’s wastewater treatment plant will receive $3.5 million. The City of Dubuque will receive $1 million to improve its Granger Creek Lift Station. Northeast Iowa Community College’s National Education Center for Agricultural Safety in Peosta will receive $375,000 for equipment upgrades.
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, also voted against the bill. Starting next year, her new district will include Jackson County.
Area Democrats representing the tri-state area’s two districts in Wisconsin and one district in Illinois voted in favor of the bill and celebrated their own projects on Friday.
Retiring U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., represents Grant County. He highlighted awards of $2 million for Grant County to replace its public safety communications system with six new radio towers in rural communities and $750,000 to expand the Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program’s Lancaster Senior Village. His release also highlighted $4.95 million toward the construction of a new public safety center in Prairie du Chien.
“I’m proud to have secured funding for 12 projects in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District in this package,” he said in a release. “From supporting our firefighters and law enforcement officers to increasing flood resiliency, these projects would make a large impact on our communities, and I’m proud to have advocated for them in Congress.”
Meanwhile, his successor, Republican Derrick Van Orden, posted on social media, “This is absurd. The Democrats are jamming through a $1,700,000,000,000 that not a single person has been able to read in its entirety.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., represents Lafayette County and highlighted two projects there receiving funding — $250,000 for heating and cooling systems at Driver Opera House in Darlington and $100,000 for the marquee replacement at Mineral Point Opera House.
“These projects will reach every corner of the district, and I look forward to seeing the impact of these projects for years to come,” he said in a press release of the projects in his district.
Retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., also voted for the package and highlighted wins in a release. No communities in Jo Daviess County received specific project funding, but Bustos celebrated regional projects that could benefit residents there. These include an additional $49.3 million for the Upper Mississippi River Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program, $26 million for the abatement of invasive Asian carp in the Upper Mississippi and the re-establishment of the Driftless Area Landscape Conservation Initiative.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s district will include Jo Daviess County starting in 2023. He voted against the bill.
“A 4,000+ page bill written behind closed doors and dropped in the middle of the night is exactly what is wrong with Washington, D.C.,” he stated in a Facebook post. “The omnibus spending bill spends money we simply don’t have, footing hard-working Americans with the bill. It restricts funding to secure the southern border and is full of liberal wish list items. At a time when Illinois families are feeling the effects of President Biden’s disastrous economic policies, inflation and rising costs, this bill is the last thing we need. In 11 days, Republicans will retake the majority and chart a new direction for our country.”
The bill contains about a 6% increase in spending for domestic initiatives, to $772.5 billion. Spending on defense programs will increase by about 10% to $858 billion.
The bill’s passage came only hours before financing for federal agencies was set to expire. Lawmakers had passed two stopgap spending measures to keep the government operating, and a third, funding the government through Dec. 30, passed Friday and was signed by Biden. That ensured services continue until Biden could sign the full-year measure, called an omnibus, into law.
The massive package wraps together 12 appropriations bills, aid to Ukraine and disaster relief for communities recovering from hurricanes, flooding and wildfires. It also contains scores of policy changes that lawmakers worked to include in the final major bill considered by the current Congress.
