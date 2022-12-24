The $1.7 trillion federal spending bill just passed by Congress included big investments in tri-state area projects, as well as in nationwide programs that could have large local impacts.

The bill was introduced and passed four days before a federal government shutdown. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, mostly along party lines, 225-201, with nearly all Democrats in favor and most Republicans against. It now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law, having passed the Senate, 68-29, the day before.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.