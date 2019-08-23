Dubuque’s Four Mounds plans to expand to adults a program that traditionally has trained high school students to rehabilitate homes.
Four Mounds has operated its HEART Program — Housing Education and Rehabilitation Training — for 16 years. In that time, hundreds of students have gained their first steps in the construction trade, infusing $1.2 million worth of labor and rehabilitation into downtown Dubuque’s housing stock.
The program today received a $175,000 Google.org Impact Iowa challenge grant to expand that work to train adult participants as well. The aim is to bring adults who are either unemployed, under-educated, have been incarcerated or who are for other reasons disconnected back into the fold.
“We know there is a need for a skilled workforce and we know there is a need to connect with those disconnected,” said Ellen Goodmann Miller, a local community and resource development specialist and spokeswoman for the expansion. “There has long been a vision to expand the program to serve not just high school students. This funding is allowing that dream to be fulfilled.”
The goal is to bring 12 to 20 adult participants through the program in the next two years. Participants will earn $12 per hour for their work and education credit through Northeast Iowa Community College, according to Four Mounds Executive Director Jill Courtney.
The program’s connection to NICC will be even stronger during its pilot period.
For the first fall semester, participants will be overseen by NICC carpentry staff. Four Mounds officials are looking for a staff member to oversee the project starting in the second semester.
Four Mounds recently hired a new supervisor of the high school program following the departure of founding overseer Ron Fritz earlier this year. The youth and adult programs will be kept completely separate.
Partnerships, like that with NICC, are crucial to the HEART Program.
Four Mounds program manager Becky Bodish said the houses these participants will renovate will be identified through teaming with Community Housing Initiatives and the City of Dubuque. Newer partners, like Dubuque’s True North and Habitat for Humanity, will assist as well.
Partners already have helped to identify participants for these programs, according to Goodmann Miller. She said there already is a wait list for the second semester.