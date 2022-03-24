CASCADE, Iowa — Three candidates will face off in a special election on Tuesday, March 29, for a vacant Cascade City Council seat.
Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall for Cascade residents who live in Dubuque County and at the EMS Center for Cascade residents living in Jones County.
The seat on the council was vacated after then-Council Member Steve Knepper won the mayoral race in November. Council members unanimously appointed Sue Knepper to the vacant council seat on Feb. 14, but a petition was filed to hold a special election for the seat instead.
Bill Hosch
Tell us some background information about yourself.
I grew up on our family farm located between Cascade and Bernard. After graduation from Aquin High School, I pursued an undergraduate degree at University of Northern Iowa and night classes at University of Iowa. I am married to Patrice Lambert and have owned a flooring business in Cascade for the past 31 years. I have been a member of the Cascade Economic Development Corp. for over 30 years serving as a director and eight years as the corporate secretary, a member of Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce for 31 years and past president, and served on the City Council for almost 10 years.
Why are you running for this seat?
While Cascade has accomplished several projects the past decade, I want to address these issues:
- Current infrastructure — We need to identify and prioritize problems with streets, sewer and water lines and develop a five-year plan to take care of these problems.
- Annexation — As we see cities along U.S. 20 continue to expand along the highway, Cascade has become somewhat landlocked. We need to look for options for expansion with emphasis north of the U.S. 151 bypass.
As an elected official, how can you help Iowans with the challenges they face today?
- Efficient government — We want to know that our taxes and other fees are spent wisely. On the state and federal level, we are disappointed in no-bid contracts, $300 hammers and “a bridge to nowhere.” On the local level, we want our elected officials to thoroughly examine contracts and monthly expenditures to ensure proper use of tax monies.
- Building a better tomorrow — I think we all share the goal of improving our community and country for the next generation. We do this in part by providing a quality education system and economic opportunities. On the local level, we need to implement a five-year plan that addresses infrastructure needs and capital expenditures. At the same time, we need to incorporate recommendations from citizens and citizen groups such as Heart and Soul to put in place longer-range plans for a better tomorrow.
Brandi Keenlance
Tell us some background information about yourself.
I have lived in Cascade for around 18 years. I am 43 and am a mom of six. Taya and Halle have graduated from Cascade High School, Lily is a junior, Owen is in eighth grade, and Matthew and Gray are in fifth grade. I have been married to my husband, Heath, for 20 years, and we moved to Cascade after he started working for John Deere. My dad’s family lives here, and the small-town feel helped with the decision to raise our kids here.
Why are you running for this seat?
I am running for this council seat because I think I can offer a different viewpoint to the council. Being a mom of six, with one of my daughters being disabled, I may have a perspective that will help with the city moving forward.
As an elected official, how can you help Iowans with the challenges they face today?
One of the challenges for Iowans would be looking to settle and start a family and what would attract them to Cascade. We could work with the Cascade Economic Development Corp. — to develop one-stop resources for job seekers that include information about jobs, available housing, school and day care options, and city activities and resources.
We can do better as a community in supporting services and resources for people who need a little help.
We can help our veterans, seniors and family members — like my daughter — with different needs.
When my family and I want to attend an event, we have to plan how we’ll get around with our wheelchair-bound daughter. There are lots of other people here with similar concerns. Cascade is such a thoughtful and welcoming city. I’d like to help build ways we can make sure all of our family members can enjoy it with us.
At some point, almost all of us either have economic or health issues, or someone close to us does. It’s easy for these issues to be invisible. I’m very interested in creating a committee of volunteers who would be a central information hub for all the resources available for people in our town, the library, the food pantry, county transportation services, etc.
Sue Knepper
Tell us some background information about yourself.
I just turned 65. My husband and I have five children and 12 grandchildren. I have lived my whole life in Cascade and plan to retire here. I have learned much in the past few months about the community I love, as well as the wants and desires of those who also live here. I continue to work at Cascade High School as the kitchen manager alongside people I admire and appreciate.
Why are you running for this seat?
Initially, I ran for the seat of mayor and was lucky enough to secure many votes from people in our community who supported me. Although I did not win that seat, I was encouraged to move on to the vacated council seat by many who felt I still was someone who could give back to the community. Along with my family, I decided to submit my name for this seat to help make Cascade an even better place than it currently is.
As an elected official, how can you help Iowans with the challenges they face today?
As with most Iowans, I am proud to call this state my home. But there is great risk in continuing to be complacent. Instead of being satisfied with how things are, we need to see the tremendous opportunities for an even better quality of life. We must be an even better place to live and raise our families.
In the past couple of years, Iowa, because of various issues, has exposed the many philosophical differences in our population. Instead of that being a negative, I think if we work respectfully together, we could be an amazing Midwest pillar of the country. I hope to provide genuine leadership, to help Cascade seize the opportunities in front of us.
I am grateful to those who have asked questions, shared their opinions and were gracious in their conversations.